Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCC opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.