Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,510,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

SKGRU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

