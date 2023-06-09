Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 301,854 shares of company stock worth $22,477,449 over the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HHC opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

