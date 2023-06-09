Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 639 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $29.56 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.15%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

