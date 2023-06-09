Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $169.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

