Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

