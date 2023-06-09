Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

