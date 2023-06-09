Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in Ross Stores by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 45,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $56,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $103.24 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

