Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 24.5% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 217,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

