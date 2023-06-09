CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $5.81 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

