CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $316.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

