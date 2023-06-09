PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.