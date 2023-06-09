Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter worth $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 0.5% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,502,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,503,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYAU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

