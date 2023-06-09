CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,781 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

