Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Stantec worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

