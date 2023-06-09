Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

