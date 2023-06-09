Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

