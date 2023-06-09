CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

