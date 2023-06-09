Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 621,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

