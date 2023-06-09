CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

