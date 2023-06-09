CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,924 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. Desjardins raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAE stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

