CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 809,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 349,351 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 227,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 320,603 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.9 %

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.