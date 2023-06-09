IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Natixis boosted its position in IDEX by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IDEX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,109,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

