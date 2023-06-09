CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.