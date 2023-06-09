CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 776 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $314.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average of $317.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

