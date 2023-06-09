CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Alamos Gold worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,419 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $12.45 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

