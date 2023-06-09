CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.86 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

