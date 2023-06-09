CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,784 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $8,536,170. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.