TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG opened at $807.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.63. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.