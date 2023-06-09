Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

