Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $354.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.53. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

