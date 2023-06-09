CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,193,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -314.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

