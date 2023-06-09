Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

