CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,591 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 346.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

