CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

