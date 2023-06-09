CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.