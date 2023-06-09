ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 574,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

