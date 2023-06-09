West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

WFG stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

