Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.