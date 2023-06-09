Bokf Na Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

