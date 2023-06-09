Bokf Na Sells 4,439 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,761,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.04.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

