GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.10

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 373693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £716.51 million, a PE ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 148.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,375.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

