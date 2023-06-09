CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 674 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DTE opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

