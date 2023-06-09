Bokf Na Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.