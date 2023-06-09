Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut by Zacks Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.
Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:OC opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
