Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut by Zacks Research

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $118.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.