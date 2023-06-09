Bokf Na Acquires 738 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,384. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.29, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.33 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

