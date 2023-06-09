Bokf Na Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $249.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.60 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

