Bokf Na Sells 5,804 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $481.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

