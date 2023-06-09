Bokf Na Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.14 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

