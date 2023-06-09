Bokf Na Takes $2.21 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $24.34 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $510,470. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

